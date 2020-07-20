Jon Rahm Wins The Memorial To Become World Number One

Rahm won his fourth PGA Tour title to become the new World No.1

Jon Rahm has overtaken Rory McIlroy at the top of the Official World Golf Ranking after winning his 10th pro title at the Memorial.

He becomes the second Spaniard to reach the number one position after Seve Ballesteros and does so just four years after turning professional.

Rahm finished at nine under, three clear of Ryan Palmer, after coming back in 41 at Muirfield Village.

It was a very testing day in Ohio, evidence seen by the final-round scoring average of 75.959.

It is the highest in a round on the PGA Tour since the 2018 US Open and the highest at a non-major since the 2016 Farmers Insurance Open.

Rahm began the day four clear of Palmer but was eight ahead on the front nine before a difficult back nine.

The 25-year-old bogeyed the 10th, doubled the par-5 11th, bogeyed the 14th and dropped another shot at the 16th after being assessed a two stroke penalty when his ball moved whilst at rest.

He birdied the par-3 with a stunning holed chip shot, which Rahm described as a “real highlight with that little flop shot on 16, which will probably go down so far as my greatest chip shot. I don’t know if I’ll ever top that.”

He was deemed to have moved the ball before striking it however and given the general penalty of two strokes:

He becomes the second Spanish man to become World No.1 after Seve and is the third-fastest player since turning pro to reach the number one spot after Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth.

“I don’t know how to describe it. It’s been a goal since I was 13, 14 years old,” Rahm said.

“Any time I can join my name to Spanish history or any kind of history, it’s very unique. Seve is a very special player to all of us, and to be second to him, it’s a true honour.

“It’s pretty surreal to think it’s happened this quickly, right, in less than 10 years. I mean, how many people get to achieve a lifelong team, a short lifelong dream, in their mid-20s? It’s incredible.

“To be a Spaniard, the second Spaniard to ever do it, given there’s not many Europeans that have gotten to this spot, it’s a pretty unique feeling, so I’m going to enjoy it for a while.”

Memorial Tournament Leaderboard

1 Jon Rahm -9

2 Ryan Palmer -6

3 Matt Fitzpatrick -5

4 Matt Wallace -4

4 Jason Day -4

6 Mackenzie Hughes -3

6 Henrik Norlander -3

8 Tony Finau -2

