The three-time Major winner went from 4th to outside the top 50 with a final round of 10 over par at the Genesis Open

Jordan Spieth Continues Bad Weekend Trend With Sunday 81

Jordan Spieth has been playing some great stuff so far in 2019, looking near his best at times.

However, unfortunately for him, his great golf has only really been coming on Thursdays and Fridays.

The three-time Major champion had a difficult 2018 season where it was thought that he had the yips, but there has definitely been some early promise so far in 2019.

He shot a 64 (-7) in the opening round of the Genesis Open and was -9 and T4th heading into the final round…although it went seriously wrong from there.

Spieth would close the tournament with an 81 (+10) to drop to +1 for the tournament and T51st.

Lowlights of his round included a three-putt from 4ft at the 5th for a triple-bogey and an 8 on the driveable par-4 10th.

As well as this poor weekend, Spieth also faded at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am a week earlier.

He was one back after 36 holes and finished 74-75 to drop to T45th.

He also opened up the Farmers Insurance Open with a 65 so clearly has some form, but there again he closed with three-straight 72s.

Incredibly, his ranking has fallen to 24th in the world now which is its lowest since September 2013. He began 2018 ranked 2nd.

This statistic below from the PGA Tour’s Sean Martin sums up his season, showing that his scoring average is SIX shots higher on the weekend than it is on Thursda/Friday.

Golf Monthly Podcast Search for 'Golf Monthly Clubhouse' in your usual podcast provider to subscribe Golf Monthly Instruction

So, what is going wrong for Jordan?

In short, I would say nothing. Clearly watching him he did look a bit yippy on some putts but putting, and the entire game, is all down to confidence.

The 25-year-old has posted some great rounds already this season but perhaps still hasn’t quite got the confidence or belief in his game to finish them off.

You can’t doubt his talents and I’m sure he’ll be back winning again this season, perhaps he just needs one little thing to click and he’ll get his confidence and weekend scoring back.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Do you agree? Or do you think Spieth’s world ranking tumble will continue? Let us know on our social media channels