The three-time Major winner has fallen out of the world's top 50 for the first time in over six years

Jordan Spieth Falls Out Of World’s Top 50

Jordan Spieth has fallen out of the world’s top 50 for the first time in over six years.

The Texan, who has spent 26 weeks atop the Official World Golf Ranking, was last outside of the top 50 in August 2013.

Spieth managed just five top 10s for the entire 2019 calendar year, which was his second win-less year in a row.

His last tournament victory came two-and-a-half years ago at the Open Championship at Royal Birkdale.

That was the American’s third Major victory after wins at the 2015 Masters and 2015 US Open.

Judging by his statistics from 2019 and 2020 so far, Spieth is still struggling with his long game despite positive numbers from around and on the greens.

He was 2nd in Strokes Gained: Putting last year but 157th in Tee to Green, 176th in Off the Tee and 181st in Driving Accuracy.

His poor play resulted in missing out on the Presidents Cup, which was the first time he has missed a US Ryder Cup or Presidents Cup team since 2012.

He said that missing out on the match “really sucked” but has given him fire to not miss out again.

January Magazine Subscription Offer Golf Monthly Instruction

“For me personally, it really sucked, yeah. I hated not being there to help support the team and be a part of it and gain points for Team USA,” he said.

“That part was really tough as I expected, but at the same time it’s fire to not miss another one.”

The Texan dropped out of the world’s top 50 after a T55th finish at Torrey Pines in the Farmers Insurance Open.

He ended the week at one under par after a weekend of three over.

That was his first start of 2020 having not played since the Hero World Challenge at the start of December last year.

“I’m actually really confident about what 2020 holds for me,” he said last month.

“I feel things starting to get on the right track, it’s just timing stuff and again some visuals.”

Trending On Golf Monthly

Despite dropping out of the top 50, Spieth is exempt for all four Majors due to his Masters, US Open and Open Championship wins.

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram