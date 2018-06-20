The Texan saw the funny side of Mickelson's moving ball debacle and didn't see the harm in it

Jordan Spieth On Mickelson Incident: “I Laughed”

Jordan Spieth missed the cut at the US Open last week and didn’t watch Saturday’s action at Shinnecock including Phil Mickelson’s crazy moving ball moment.

However, he, like the entire sporting world, has now seen it and was speaking on the incident during his pre-tournament press conference at this week’s Travelers Championship, where he is defending champion.

The world number five holed out from a bunker to win the Travelers last year in one the best shots of 2017.

Spieth saw the funny side in what Mickelson did on the 13th hole on Saturday.

“I laughed, I thought it was really funny,” he said on Mickelson.

“Phil knows the rules.

“There was a chance it was going to go back behind the bunker and he’s got to chip back, or he was going to play off the green anyways, so he was potentially saving himself a shot.”

Whilst there has been uproar about Mickelson’s rules infringement, Spieth doesn’t think it is a big issue.