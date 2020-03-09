The Spaniard birdied the fifth extra hole in Qatar to win his second European Tour title in his 250th start

Jorge Campillo Beats David Drysdale In Epic Qatar Masters Playoff

Jorge Campillo won his second European Tour title at the Qatar Masters after a birdie at the fifth extra hole.

The Spaniard looked likely to get the job done in regulation until a bogey on 16 and then a double bogey at the 17th.

He composed himself marvellously though with a par at the last before a stunning display on the greens to defeat David Drysdale.

Commiserations go to Drysdale who was searching for his maiden European Tour title in his 498th start on tour, having turned professional back in 1995.

It simply wasn’t to be for the Scot who was up against an inspired Campillo.

Both men birdied the 513 yard par-4 18th twice in a row in the playoff, with Campillo holing a couple of 20+ footers, much longer than the putts of Drysdale who must have thought he was on to victory after hitting it to within 5ft on the second playoff hole.

Two more holes of pars followed before Campillo drained another long one to win the title.

It was the Spaniard’s 250th European Tour start and second victory, with the 33-year-old rising up to 84th in the world.

“It was a tough win but I’m glad I pulled it off. It’s been tough. I didn’t get to practise that much, too many things to do. Getting married and then the honeymoon,” he said.

“New caddie, new clubs so everything was a little different, my game was a little off, but I knew that with practice I would get to where I was.

“It’s a great par four, 18. A tough hole. David was hitting some great shots into the hole and I had to make some putts. Three birdies out of six on 18 to win is something to be proud of.

“I’m just so proud right now of the way I played in the playoff. I hardly missed a shot and I was able to make some putts. I’m very thankful for everyone that helped me and Callaway with the new material that helped me a lot.”

Qatar Masters Leaderboard

1 Jorge Campillo -13

2 David Drysdale -13

3 Niklas Lemke -12

3 Kalle Samooja -12

3 Jeff Winther -12

6 Alexander Bjork -11

