At the 229th of asking, Campillo secured his first ever European Tour title in Morocco this week.

Jorge Campillo Wins Trophee Hassan II For Maiden European Tour Title

Spaniard Jorge Campillo was arguably the most in-form player in the world heading into the Trophee Hassan II tournament in Morocco last week. In his previous four weeks on the European Tour, he had two second places, a third and a tied 20th.

He was therefore one of the clear favourites heading into the tournament and showed good form to put himself in position to win on Sunday.

However, too often the 32-year-old couldn’t find a way to get the job done and during the early stages of the final round, it appeared as if this was going to happen once again. One of the few players at the top of the leaderboard, Campillo bogeyed two of his first three holes to drop back into the pack.

But this wasn’t going to be like any other day for the Spaniard. Instead he grafted his way around the course brilliantly, with birdies at 8 and 11 eradicating his early mistakes.

He then birdied two of the last three to sit atop the leaderboard and he would not relinquish that lead. At last he had his first European Tour title at the 229th time of asking.

“It’s been a long road,” he said. “I’m grateful, but it’s been way too long. Way too many hours of work since I was a boy to today. I’m just proud that I can say I’m a winner on the European Tour.

“I just love the game, I love competing. Most people say, maybe I’m not a winner, but I was when I was an amateur. It was a matter of time, I think I proved it today.

“I made so many promises that I have to do after I win that I might have to take a few weeks off!

“It was tough, I didn’t have my A game. I was missing shots off the tee but I putted great. I hit some great shots coming in and I’m proud. I’m proud of the way I finished. I finished today like a champion.”

Trophee Hassan II

Royal Golf Dar Es Salam, Rabat, Morocco

25-28 April

Purse: €2,500,000 Par: 73

1 Jorge Campillo (Esp) 72 71 69 71 283 €416,660

T2 Sean Crocker (USA)67 74 72 72 285 €186,423

T2 Julian Suri (USA) 71 71 72 71 285 €186,423

T2 Erik Van Rooyen (RSA) 74 69 68 74 285 €186,423

5 David Lipsky (USA) 71 70 74 72 287 €106,000

T6 Grant Forrest (Sco) 75 70 69 74 288 €81,250

T6 Masahiro Kawamura (Jpn) 75 69 71 73 288 €81,250

8 Tapio Pulkkanen (Fin) 75 74 67 73 289 €62,500

T9 Alexander Bjork (Swe) 74 71 73 72 290 €47,050

T9 Thomas Detry (Bel) 73 76 69 72 290 €47,050

T9 Thongchai Jaidee (Tha) 73 72 73 72 290 €47,050

T9 Matthias Schwab (Aut)70 73 74 73 290 €47,050

T9 Richard Sterne (RSA) 71 76 69 74 290 €47,050

Note: Player score in bold signifies Titleist ball usage

