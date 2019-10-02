Fitzgerald and McIlroy's decade-long partnership ended after the 2017 Open and they haven't spoken since

JP Fitzgerald Reveals He Hasn’t Spoken To McIlroy Since Parting Ways

JP Fitzgerald says he hasn’t spoken to Rory McIlroy since the pair parted ways after the 2017 Open Championship.

They split after Royal Birkdale where, at the time, McIlroy had almost gone three years without winning a Major.

Rory began the week terribly, playing his first five holes in six over par, before ending it in T4th.

A Fitzgerald pep-talk, where he asked his boss – “you’re Rory McIlroy, what the f*** are you doing?” – inspired him to climb up the leaderboard.

The pair had been together for a decade, with McIlroy winning four Majors, three Ryder Cups, three Race to Dubai titles and the FedEx Cup in that time as well as reaching the World No.1 position.

What makes it odd is that McIlroy hinted that he and Fitzgerald would still remain close after splitting, which obviously hasn’t been the case.

“Sometimes to preserve a personal relationship you have to sacrifice a professional one,” McIlroy said at the time.

In an interview with the Mail’s Derek Lawrenson, Fitzgerald said of the split, “At the end of the day, I went away to collect my thoughts and recharge my batteries.

“It was obvious that I needed the break.

“But I’ve learned from every player with whom I’ve worked, and Rory is no different to others like Ernie Els in that regard.

“I’m appreciative of the fact they’ve all helped me to get better as a caddie.”

Fitzgerald returned to caddying in June with Matthew Wolff but they split after a couple of tournaments.

What made it worse was that the very next week Wolff won his maiden PGA Tour title at the 3M Open.

“I suggested to him that he might want to try a different driver and three wood, and he disagreed,” he told Sportsmail of the split.

“We just didn’t gel. It happens and I have no problem with Matt. He’s clearly going to become a great player.”

JP quickly found another bag in the form of Frenchman Victor Perez, with the pair tasting victory for the first time at the Dunhill Links Championship.

“Do you know, it’s great to be back in golf, and particularly to be back home in Europe,” he told Sportmail.

“Victor is such a lovely guy and he’s a very good golfer.”

