JT Poston Goes Bogey-Free To Win Wyndham Championship

JT Poston won his maiden PGA Tour title with a closing 62 at the Wyndham Championship as the regular PGA Tour season concluded.

The American carded an eagle and six birdies to win by one stroke at Sedgefield CC from Webb Simpson.

He becomes the first player in 45 years, since Lee Trevino in 1974, to go bogey-free in winning a 72-hole PGA Tour event.

From his 72 holes, Poston made 20 birdies, one eagle and 51 pars.

“I probably haven’t had that many bogey-free rounds this year,” Poston said.

“To be able to do four in a row is pretty special, and finish it off with a 62 on Sunday is pretty awesome.”

The 26-year-old wins $1.116m, moves up to a career-high 77th in the world and jumps to 27th in the FedEx Cup standings ahead of the Playoffs.

Ben An needed a birdie on the 72nd to tie Poston but raced his first putt from some 60ft and missed on the way back to finish in 3rd.

“Nothing was really working at the end. I just ran out of juice,” the South Korean said.

Webb Simpson was 2nd for the second-consecutive week, which was his third runner-up in five starts, after a closing 65.

He is now up to 13th in the world, his highest ranking since December 2012.

Viktor Hovland was fourth, which was just two back of where he needed to finish to qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

The Norweigan will now head to the Korn Ferry Tour Finals in his attempt to earn a PGA Tour card for next year.

With the regular PGA Tour season concluding, it means that many lost their cards including some big names like Martin Kaymer, Hunter Mahan, Bill Haas, Beau Hossler, Daniel Berger, Sang-moon Bae and Harris English.

Wyndham Championship leaderboard:

1 JT Poston -22

2 Webb Simpson -21

3 Ben An -20

4 Viktor Hovland -19

5 Si Woo Kim -17

T6 Josh Teater -16

T6 Billy Horschel -16

T6 Sungjae Im -16

T6 Brian Harman -16

T6 Rory Sabbatini -16

T6 Jason Kokrak -16

T6 Bryce Garnett -16