The 2013 US Open champion and his wife have pledged £35,000 for seven tournaments

Justin And Kate Rose To Sponsor New English Ladies Series

Justin Rose returns to action this week on the PGA Tour and he is helping the women’s game in his home country get back up-and-running too.

The Englishman and his wife Kate have donated £35,000 to help with the prize funds for seven tournaments taking place in a new ‘Rose Ladies Series’.

Starting at Brockenhurst Manor on the 18th June, the series heads to Moor Park, The Buckinghamshire, Royal St George’s, JCB Golf and Country Club, Bearwood Lakes and one more venue for the final.

The first event at Brockenhurst Manor was thought up by pro Liz Young and Jason MacNiven from the Golf Principles custom fitting centre at the club.

Justin Rose and his wife Kate were said to have been very interested by the event and wanted to get involved.

It will feature 2017 Women’s British Open champion Georgia Hall as well as Meghan MacLaren, Annabel Dimmock and Amy Boulden.

Throughout the series, ladies will all pay an entry fee, with the clubs offering up their facilities free of charge, and the Roses have ensured the prize funds have been significantly topped up.

All events will go ahead without fans and be broadcast on Sky Sports.

“I am keenly aware that I now have the opportunity to go back to work and compete on the PGA Tour but this is not the same for the ladies and some junior tours as well,” Justin Rose told The Telegraph.

“I am sad that the Ladies’ European Tour has been suffering so badly. To me this seems somewhat unfair my wife Kate and I felt there was an opportunity to step up and help.

“The prize money is modest because it is me throwing in some money and then the ladies are paying an entry fee and being able to play for a pot. We wanted to give them the opportunity to play and to be ready for when the opportunities arise later in the summer.”

“I read about what Liz was trying to do and thought that Justin and I had to help”, Kate Rose said.

“It is so important for the visibility of ladies’ golf that they can play at good courses and on TV because they need to be out there to both attract sponsors and keep their current sponsors happy as well as allowing more people to get to know who they are.”

