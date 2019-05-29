Mark 'Fooch' Fulcher is taking an indefinite leave from caddying

Justin Rose And Caddie Fooch Part Ways

Justin Rose and his long-time bagman Mark ‘Fooch’ Fulcher have parted ways for now after Fooch was medically advised to continue his recovery from a heart operation.

Fooch is taking an indefinite leave from the game to focus on his health.

“After an amazing 11 years with Fooch, our successful run together has finished for now, as Fooch is required to take an indefinite leave of absence from caddying to focus on his health and well being after the heart procedure earlier this year,” Justin Rose said in a statement posted on social media.

“He has been medically advised that a further period of recuperation is required.

“I wish him all the best as he works on getting 100% fit and healthy.

“I also have no doubts that we will stride up a 72nd hole late on a Sunday afternoon together in the future.”

The pair began working together in 2008 and won numerous times all over the world, including at the 2013 US Open at Merion and the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

Rose also won two WGCs, reached the World Number One position and played in five Ryder Cups with Fooch on the bag.

Henrik Stenson’s former caddie Gareth Lord worked with Justin Rose earlier in the year whilst Fooch was having his heart surgery, although he has now joined up with 2018 European Ryder Cupper Thorbjorn Olesen.

Who will Rose look to next? Only time will tell.

Get well soon Fooch and take it easy!

Rose is in action this week on the PGA Tour at the Memorial Tournament, the site of his first ever PGA Tour triumph in 2010.

Trending On Golf Monthly

Related: Memorial Tournament betting tips

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels