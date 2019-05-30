The pair are back working together after Rose's former bagman Fooch announced an indefinite leave from caddying

Justin Rose Back Working With Gareth Lord

Justin Rose is back working with caddie Gareth Lord after Mark ‘Fooch’ Fulcher stepped down earlier this week.

Fooch has taken an indefinite leave from caddying after receiving medical advice to continue his recovery from heart surgery earlier this year.

Rose and Fooch worked together for 11 years, winning numerous titles including the 2013 US Open and 2016 Olympic Gold.

They were together for five Ryder Cups and when Rose reached the World Number One spot.

After the announcement, the question immediately turned to – ‘Who will caddie for Rose now?’

The Englishman worked with Gareth Lord earlier this year whilst Fooch was out, but Lord recently had began working with Thorbjorn Olesen.

However, Lord is back on the bag with Justin Rose at the Memorial Tournament this week on the PGA Tour.

That makes you think that the pair will continue together for the entire season, although there has been no announcement just yet.

They have a good relationship as Lord was Henrik Stenson’s former bagman and Rose and the Swede are good friends, playing together for the best part of two decades on the European and PGA Tours.

The pair are, of course, also a very strong European Ryder Cup pairing and won both of their foursomes games at Le Golf National last September.

Rose and Lord worked together for six events earlier in the year, winning their first title in their second start at Torrey Pines in the Farmers Insurance Open.

Rose’s statement after Fooch was forced to step down –