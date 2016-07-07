Justin Rose Commits to the 2016 Rio Olympics

2013 US Open winner Justin Rose has confirmed that he will play for Team GB at next month's Rio Olympics

World number 11 Justin Rose has confirmed that he will play at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The Englishman announced the news on his twitter and instagram accounts this morning.

It comes after his fellow Team GB competitor Danny Willett also confirmed that he will play the Olympics during a press conference at last week’s Open de France at Le Golf National.

Team GB’s Rose, world number 11, and Willett, world number 9, make up the men’s team as part of what will be one of the strongest teams in the competition.

In an exclusive interview with Golf Monthly, Rose said:

“I’ve always been really excited about golf in the Olympics. I think it is good for the game and hopefully it can help grow the sport in some of the emerging golf nations.

“My wife, Kate, was a gymnast growing up, and the Olympics was always her dream from that point of view. She did a version of gymnastics called Sports Acrobatics which was actually never recognised in the Olympics, although she hoped that one day it would be. In terms of our family, she’s very excited about it and I’m very excited about it.

“I’m also excited about being part of a bigger team in Team GB, seeing what that will feel like and trying to take in the opening ceremony.

“I’m looking forward to walking around with the team tracksuit on and feeling like I’m a part of something bigger than just golf.

“I think both myself and Danny have been pretty unwavering in our support and excitement for it. I’d like to think a lot of other nationalities would say Team GB if you asked them which nationalities have been the most enthusiastic about golf in the Olympics.”

Team GB’s ladies team looks like it will be Catriona Matthew and Charley Hull.

It’s not just Rose and Willett who have recently committed to the Olympics.

After a spell of pull-outs, it’s been a positive couple of days for golf in the Olympics after Sergio Garcia confirming his participation yesterday.

The Spaniard tweeted yesterday, ‘I know there r some dangers but representing Spain, trying to make golf grow & becoming an Olympian r too important so I’ll be at @Olympics’.

The current list of golfers who have pulled out includes the likes of Jason Day, Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Graeme McDowell and Shane Lowry.

The reasoning for their withdrawals range from scheduling issues to never dreaming of winning a gold medal, and of course the zika virus.

The virus, which is carried in motsquitos across Brazil and South America, affects unborn babies.

Golf is in the Olympics this year for the first time since 1904, 112 years ago.

A history of golf in the Olympics.

The 2016 Rio Olympics golf competition takes place from 11th-14th August for men and 17th – 20th August for ladies.

The golf course is situated six miles outside of Rio and has been designed by Castle Stuart designer Gil Hanse.