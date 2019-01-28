Rose's caddie underwent heart surgery earlier in month

Justin Rose Dedicates Win To Caddie Fooch

Justin Rose won his 10th PGA Tour title at the weekend but it was the first without his long-time bagman Mark ‘Fooch’ Fulcher alongside him.

Fooch was back home watching from the sofa after undergoing heart surgery earlier in the month so Rose took Henrik Stenson‘s former caddie Gareth Lord out to California with him.

The partnership clearly worked well, with Rose winning by two strokes, and he dedicated his victory to Fooch.

“Fooch, that was for you, mate,” Rose said in his post-round interview.

“I’m sure watching us all weekend was harder than the heart surgery. … Love you, and we’ll see you soon.”

Fooch confirmed on Twitter that he was more nervous watching…”much more bloody nervy watching on the couch I can tell you,” he wrote whilst thanking TV commentators for their thoughts.

Rose again dedicated the win to Fooch in a social media clip posted to the PGA Tour.

“I dedicate this to my boy Foochy who’s at home resting up after surgery and no doubt we’ll come back and try to win it again with him on the bag,” he said.

The World Number One shot a closing 69 at Torrey Pines where he played his last 12 holes bogey-free and five under par after being two over through five.