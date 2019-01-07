Despite not playing this week, Justin Rose is once again the number one ranked male golfer in the world.

Justin Rose Returns To World Number One

He may not have played at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, but Englishman Justin Rose has returned to the top of the golfing tree, rounding off a brilliant couple of weeks.

Rose was one of three players who did not play at the tournament in Hawaii which was a collection of winners on the PGA Tour in 2018.

The FedEx Cup champion returns to the world number one spot after his main competitor Brooks Koepka failed to finish in tied-eighth or better, which was what the American needed to remain as the world’s best golfer.

Koepka struggled all week ,shooting rounds of 76-70-73-69 to come in 24th at The Plantation Course at Kapalua.

The world number one ranking has been flying between several players in 2018 revealing just how competitive the men’s game is at the moment.

In 2018 alone Rose, Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas all passed the honour amongst themselves and given how close each of them are at the top of the rankings it would not be surprising to see Rose supplanted in the not too distant future.

In other world ranking news, tournament winner Xander Schauffele has jumped to 6th, which is his best world ranking yet. He is the fifth American in the top-6 and his move has meant players like Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Francesco Molinari have all dropped down one spot.