If Rose and Brooks Koepka don't play this week, Koepka will return to the top of the rankings

Justin Rose Set To Lose World Number One Spot Next Week

Justin Rose regained the world number one position in style by successfully defending the Turkish Airlines Open.

The Englishman edged out Haotong Li in a playoff to regain his number one spot after losing it to both Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson in over the past couple of months.

Rose’s initial spell as the world’s best player in September was a short one – two weeks to be specific – and his second spell at number one is set to be even shorter.

That’s because he will lose the number one position to Brooks Koepka if both he and Koepka don’t play this week.

As it stands, we do not believe Rose will be teeing it up in South Africa this at the Nedbank Golf Challenge and Brooks Koepka isn’t playing in the Mayakoba Golf Classic.

The Englishman hasn’t made the trip to Sun City since 2013, although he may now be tempted to tee it up at the Gary Player CC due to the current world ranking scenario and his position in the Race to Dubai.

Rose is currently around 1.3m points and euros behind Francesco Molinari with both of the final two tournaments offering over €1m first prizes.