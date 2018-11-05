If Rose and Brooks Koepka don't play this week, Koepka will return to the top of the rankings
Justin Rose Set To Lose World Number One Spot Next Week
Justin Rose regained the world number one position in style by successfully defending the Turkish Airlines Open.
The Englishman edged out Haotong Li in a playoff to regain his number one spot after losing it to both Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson in over the past couple of months.
Rose’s initial spell as the world’s best player in September was a short one – two weeks to be specific – and his second spell at number one is set to be even shorter.
That’s because he will lose the number one position to Brooks Koepka if both he and Koepka don’t play this week.
As it stands, we do not believe Rose will be teeing it up in South Africa this at the Nedbank Golf Challenge and Brooks Koepka isn’t playing in the Mayakoba Golf Classic.
The Englishman hasn’t made the trip to Sun City since 2013, although he may now be tempted to tee it up at the Gary Player CC due to the current world ranking scenario and his position in the Race to Dubai.
Rose is currently around 1.3m points and euros behind Francesco Molinari with both of the final two tournaments offering over €1m first prizes.
Justin Rose What’s In The Bag?
What clubs does Justin Rose currently use?
Sam Ryder Goes Sockless At Shriners Open On PGA Tour
The American was seen with a unique look…
14 Things You Didn’t Know About Justin Rose
Currently fourth in the world, check out these…
10 Unique Tour Pro Golf Fashion Choices
After Sam Ryder's outfit caught attention at the…
Based on the averages and the tournaments played over the past two years, Rose will lose the spot to Koepka unless he plays this week.
Rose’s Turkish Airlines Open victory was the first time he had successfully defended a title in his career and was his 12th European Tour title and 23rd professional victory.
“I’ve had some pressure-packed Sundays of late, dare I say, coming away with consolation prizes in a way. World Number One after losing in a play-off, finishing fourth but winning the FedExCup. I was keenly aware I wanted to get back in the winner’s circle and it was good to get it done today.”
For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels