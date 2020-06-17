The pair worked together for 11 years, with Rose winning the 2013 US Open and Olympic Gold in that period

Justin Rose Splits With Swing Coach Sean Foley

Justin Rose continues to make changes in his game and professional life after splitting with his long-time coach Sean Foley.

The news comes as a surprise after Rose and Foley spent 11 successful years together, which saw Rose win the 2013 US Open, 2016 Olympic Gold, reach the World No.1 spot and win the FedEx Cup.

The news was confirmed by The Telegraph, who Rose explained to that the split came after he was happy to work on his game himself during the Covid-19 break.

“I spent the past three months working on my game at home,” Rose told The Telegraph.

“I made a lot of progress and wanted to keep that momentum going when I returned to competition in Fort Worth. I felt it was a good time to take complete ownership of my swing and game. That idea is something Sean has always wanted for me.

“I am grateful for the successes I had under his tutelage and the career goals I was able to achieve. The door is open whenever I have questions or want his guidance, as he continues to be one of my closest friends.”

Rose ended the partnership just before last week’s Charles Schwab Challenge.

Golf Monthly Instruction

He has now changed his caddie, equipment and coach in the past few months, having fully committed to bag man Gareth Lord and splitting with equipment manufacturer Honma.

So far so good for Rose, who posted his first top-five in a full-field PGA or European Tour event last week since the 2019 US Open a year ago.

Sean Foley found fame as Tiger Woods’ coach between 2010 and 2014.

The Canadian helped Woods return to the World No.1 spot in 2013 where he won five times.

He is also credited with helping Tiger add distance to his game and create a more fade-bias swing.

Foley currently works with Danny Willett and Cameron Champ, having previously coached the likes of Rose and Woods as well as Lee Westwood, Hunter Mahan, Sean O’Hair, Seung-Yul Noh and Stephen Ames.

