Justin Rose wins Farmers Insurance Open

England’s Justin Rose held off the challenge of Adam Scott to win the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego by two strokes.

Justin Rose solidified his position as the World’s Number 1 golfer with victory in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. The Englishman finished two clear of Australian Adam Scott.

Rose began the final round at Torrey Pines three ahead of the pack but his advantage was down to just one after he made three bogeys in his first five holes and Jon Rahm birdied the 6th.

But Rose responded well and had restored his lead through nine holes. He kept his nose in front and survived a late charge from Adam Scott. The Australian birdied his last four holes.

Rose was the first player since Peter Jacobsen in 1995 to card four rounds in the 60s at Torrey Pines in this tournament. He claimed his 10th PGA Tour victory, and is now ahead of Nick Faldo as the most successful English player on the PGA Tour.

Playing with a new set of Honma clubs and without regular caddy Mark Fulcher, Rose was delighted with the victory.

“The offseason was short and sharp,” Rose said. “I didn’t know how I was going to come out. It’s awesome to play that well this week.”

Playing in the event for the first time, Adam Scott left his charge too late. He didn’t make a birdie until the 9th hole and, although he finished strongly, it wasn’t enough to threaten Rose’s hold on the tournament.

“Just was a little shaky and I wasn’t solid tee-to-green,” Scott said. “He never really was under much pressure. By the time I got it sorted out, it was too late.”

Hideki Matsuyama fired a closing 67 to tie with Talor Gooch for third. Defending champ Jason Day was tied fifth with Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm.

Tiger Woods closed with a 67, including a front nine of 31 to reach 10-under-par for the touranament.

Farmers Insurance Open

Torrey Pines GC, San Diego, California

24-27 Jan

Purse: $7,100,000 Par: 72

1 Justin Rose (Eng) 63 66 69 69 267 $1,278,000

2 Adam Scott (Aus) 70 66 65 68 269 $766,800

T3 Talor Gooch (USA) 69 68 67 68 272 $411,800

T3 Hideki Matsuyama (Jap) 66 66 73 67 272 $411,800

T5 Jason Day (Aus) 67 71 69 67 274 $259,150

T5 Rory McIlroy (NIR) 71 65 69 69 274 $259,150

T5 Jon Rahm (Esp) 62 72 68 72 274 $259,150

8 Billy Horschel (USA) 66 68 71 70 275 $220,100

T9 Scott Brown (USA) 70 68 68 70 276 $184,600

T9 Joel Dahmen (USA) 68 67 70 71 276 $184,600

T9 Cameron Smith (Aus) 71 69 71 65 276 $184,600

T9 Gary Woodland (USA) 71 70 69 66 276 $184,600

