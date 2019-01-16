Justin Rose will be without his right hand man for the first time in over 10 years this week as Henrik Stenson's former caddie comes to the rescue. By Lewis Blain.

Justin Rose’s Caddie To Have Heart Surgery

World number One Justin Rose will have a new caddie for this week’s Desert Classic for the first time since 2008.

His current long-serving caddie Mark Fulcher is to undergo heart surgery on Thursday, rendering him out of action for the foreseeable future.

Henrik Stenson’s former caddie Gareth Lord has stepped in to man the bag for Rose this week and will be in for the next few tournaments.

Lord split with the Swede back in November stating that the two were simply “taking a break”.

He has held the bag for a number of top European Tour pros over the years, establishing himself with another Swede in Robert Karlsson.

Karlsson won the the 2008 Order of Merit with Lord picking up Caddie of the Year.

The 45-year-old has worked for former World No.1 Luke Donald, Alvaro Quiros and Thomas Bjorn before joining up with Stenson in 2013.

Rose and Fulcher have worked together for over 10 years since his split with Mick Doran in early 2008.

‘Fooch’ said on Twitter:

Together the pair have won the US Open, an Olympic gold medal, two World Golf Championships, a number of worldwide tournaments and have reached the feat of being World Number one.

In an interview with TaylorMade in 2017, Fooch spoke about his personal relationship with the South African-born Englishman:” When you spend a long time with somebody and you go through some battles on and off the course, you develop a bond.

“I’d walk through fire for Rosie. The two of us together probably have nearly 50 years experience in professional golf and that knowledge enables us to make the right decision together.”