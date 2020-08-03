The American won the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational

Justin Thomas Returns To World No.1 Spot With WGC Win

Justin Thomas shot a closing 65 (-5) to win his second World Golf Championship title and return to the World No.1 spot.

The American began the day four behind leader Brendon Todd but six birdies and a solitary bogey sealed the victory.

It was a close contest on the back nine and defending championship Brooks Koepka pulled to within one after a birdie on 17 but the four-time Major winner doubled the last after finding water off the tee.

Koepka was tied second alongside Tom Lewis, Phil Mickelson and Daniel Berger.

The 54-hole leader Brendon Todd shot a five over par 75 with five bogeys and no birdies.

Thomas returns to the World No.1 spot for the first time in over two years after holding it for four weeks in 2018.

The 27-year-old now has 13 PGA Tour victories and becomes the third-youngest man to win 13 PGA Tour titles since 1960 after Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus.

It is his second World Golf Championship victory after winning the same trophy at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational two years ago.

He now has three wins in this 2019/20 PGA Tour season after the CJ Cup and Tournament of Champions.

“It was a grind today,” Thomas said.

“You know, it was a place where I was four back, but I didn’t have too many people in front of me.

“I just kind of kept my head down, I tried not to look at leaderboards and really just played my own game.

“I tried to make as many birdies as I can if I got the ball in play off the tee. And I drove the ball probably as good as I ever have the first 13 holes.

“Not so great the last four holes and we got very, very lucky and fortunate on some of those breaks to capitalise.

“You know, that’s the kind of stuff I guess that happens when you win and I was just glad to stay patient, stay in the moment and not get ahead of myself to make sure we got the W.”

WGC FedEx St Jude Invitational Leaderboard:

1 Justin Thomas -13

2 Daniel Berger -10

2 Brooks Koepka -10

2 Tom Lewis -10

2 Phil Mickelson -10

6 Xander Schauffele -9

6 Jason Day -9

6 Matt Fitzpatrick -9

6 Shane Lowry -9

6 Louis Oosthuizen -9

6 Chez Reavie -9

