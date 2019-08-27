The American set himself 17 goals for the 2018/19 PGA Tour season

Justin Thomas Reveals How Many Of His 2019 Goals He Achieved

Justin Thomas finished the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup in fourth place after entering the week top of the standings.

The American, therefore, failed to tick off one of his 2019 goals which was to win the season-long tournament.

JT won the FedEx Cup in 2017 and revealed his goals in his winner’s press conference, and he has once again shown the golfing world what he was targeting this year.

Of his 17 goals, just four of them were achieved although he only completed two of his 15 on-course goals.

Saying that, they were incredibly difficult goals to achieve, with things like ‘Win at least 3 times’, ‘+3 SG: Putting’ and reaching number one in the world.

“A lot of positives, and a lot of things to improve on,” he wrote on Twitter.

The 26-year-old missed the USPGA Championship this year with a wrist injury and saw his world ranking drop to as low as 10th before climbing back to 5th with his Northern Trust win.

That was his only win of the season.

He finished the season in 4th position in the FedEx Cup standings after ending the week at 13 under par, shooting three under for the four days after beginning in 1st at 10 under par.

Eventual winner Rory McIlroy shot 13 under for the week to add to his five under starting total.

Thomas achieved seven of his 14 goals last year where he made the Ryder Cup team, won multiple times and became World No.1.

The previous year was his best as a pro and he achieved 10 of his 12 goals (not taking into account ‘Less short sides’).

Thomas won the FedEx Cup in 2017 after five victories including his first Major.