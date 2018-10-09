The former world number one says he'll be watching football instead

Justin Thomas Says “0% Chance” He’ll Order Woods Vs Mickelson PPV

The Tiger Woods vs Phil Mickelson match takes place next month from Las Vegas and former world number one Justin Thomas says he will not be ordering the pay-per-view.

The two golfing legends will tee it up at Shadow Creek Golf Club on 23rd November where they will be playing for a whopping $9m plus side bets like longest drive and nearest the pin.

It all came about during the Players Championship where Mickelson suggested a one-on-one match due to the hype created from their opening two rounds where they were paired together.

The rights for the match have been acquired by Warner Media and it will be distributed to the UK via pay-per-view.

We do not currently know who will be showing it and how much it will cost.

However, the stock of the match has surely shrunk after the pair’s poor performances at the Ryder Cup where neither man won a point from their six games.

Justin Thomas says he’ll be watching football instead.

The nine-time PGA Tour winner was asked on Twitter whether he’ll order it.

He replied, “Love TW and Phil to death…. but there’s a 0% chance I order that.”

