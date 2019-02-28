Thomas is another high profile name to speak out on the new Rules of Golf

Justin Thomas Says 2019 Rule Changes Are Terrible

The new Rules of Golf haven’t got off to the best of starts in 2019, with high profile names including the likes of Bryson DeChambeau and Adam Scott speaking negatively about them.

2013 Masters champion Adam Scott said golf was becoming a “laughing stock” and World Number Five Bryson DeChambeau described the knee-height drop as “a bit absurd”.

Rickie Fowler was last week penalised for dropping at shoulder height and called the new procedure “terrible” and said that he believes it will get changed.

Another player has spoken out about them this week, with Justin Thomas also saying that they are “terrible”.

JT was asked about Brooks Koepka’s new outspoken style for 2019 and Thomas replied that he also wants to speak his mind in the media.

“[Koepka] is definitely not causing issues by any means and I feel I’m very similar.

“There’s no reason for me to sit up here and tell you guys I think the rules of the golf changes are great when I don’t. I think they’re terrible

“So why would I say that?

“I think anything you can do that’s going to change the game positively, or have an impact on something, there’s no reason to feel like you need to hold back.”

“Pretty much all of them seemed like they didn’t better the game, to me,” Thomas told Golf.com in a follow-up.

“I mean, the ball-dropping thing is weird, it doesn’t make sense.

“The tapping spike marks thing down — I understand that, but I think it’s a great amateur rule. I just think as a whole they just didn’t make a whole lot of sense to me.”