The World No.4 hit a hosel rocket on the 9th hole at Riviera

WATCH: Justin Thomas Shanks It, Still Makes Par

‘They play a completely different game to us’ is a phrase heard in clubhouses across the world but Justin Thomas reminded us of just how hard golf is during the Genesis Open.

Playing his third round on Sunday, Thomas found himself slap-bang in the middle of the fairway, after a drive of some 300 yards.

We can’t relate to that…but we can relate to what happened next.

The World No.4 shanked it over onto the 10th hole, although he then went on to his a stunning wedge for a tap-in par.

Watch the video below:

“That’s a shank,” and “that’s an absolute shank” said the commentators.

Thomas had his own take – “Haven’t done that in a while.”

Thomas held the lead by four strokes early on in the fourth round but bogeys at 2, 4, 5, 10 and 14, plus a double at 13 derailed his chances.

He birdied the 16th but eventually finished one stroke shy of JB Holmes after a closing 75 (+4).

Golf Monthly Instruction

Holmes won his fifth PGA Tour title but received criticisms online and by commentators for his slow play.