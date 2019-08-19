JT will begin at 10 under par at this week's Tour Championship after winning the BMW Championship by three strokes

Justin Thomas Wins 10th PGA Tour Title To Lead FedEx Cup

Justin Thomas won his 10th PGA Tour title at the BMW Championship to move to the top of the FedEx Cup standings with one week to go.

JT’s victory means that he will begin the Tour Championship with a two stroke lead at 10 under par, with BMW Championship runner-up Patrick Cantlay in second at eight under.

Thomas began the day with a six stroke lead but was chased down by Hideki Matsuyama and playing partner Cantlay.

Matsuyama, now finally finding form with the flat stick, shot 9 under with a bogey whilst Cantlay shot 7 under par himself.

Thomas was level par through 10 holes but then pulled away with four birdies in his last eight holes.

The 2017 USPGA Champion finished at 25 under par in a week where he broke the course record with an 11 under par 61 in round three, carding eight birdies and two eagles.

“I was really nervous going into today, had been awhile and out on the golf course it was fun,” Thomas said after winning his first title since last year’s WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

“I remember that it’s really hard to win a golf tournament and I’m glad that I was able to do so.”

“If I’m holding the trophy at the end of the week I love it,” the 26-year-old said of the new FedEx Cup format.

“It’s going to be different. I think it has the potential to be extremely intense leaderboard come Sunday but obviously with the separation you have the potential of who knows, you know.

“It could be a two man show or one man show or three man show, whatever. I know I’m in a lot better position starting at 10-under than I was at three or something like that, probably was at the start of the week or four.

“No, I’m going to try not to look at the leaderboards for the first couple days and just try to shoot as low as I can 18 holes.”

Tiger Woods’ season came to an end with a T37th finish to end at 42nd in the FedEx Cup standings.

Other big names to miss out on the Tour Championship were Jordan Spieth, Ian Poulter, Francesco Molinari and Phil Mickelson.

Here’s how the top 30 players will begin the Tour Championship at East Lake –

10 under: Thomas

8 under: Patrick Cantlay

7 under: Brooks Koepka

6 under: Patrick Reed

5 under: Rory McIlroy

4 under: Jon Rahm, Matt Kuchar, Xander Schauffele, Webb Simpson, Abraham Ancer

3 under: Gary Woodland, Tony Finau, Adam Scott, Dustin Johnson, Hideki Matsuyama

2 under: Paul Casey, Justin Rose, Brandt Snedeker, Rickie Fowler, Kevin Kisner

1 under: Marc Leishman, Tommy Fleetwood, Corey Conners, Sungjae Im, Chez Reavie

Level par: Bryson DeChambeau, Louis Oosthuizen, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Jason Kokrak