The American beat Danny Lee by two to win the title for the second time

Justin Thomas Wins Second CJ Cup Title

Justin Thomas won his second CJ Cup title in Korea with a two stroke victory over Danny Lee.

The American began the day tied for the lead with Lee but a five under par 67 was enough to seal victory at 20 under par.

The pair were tied after nine holes, each going out in three under, but back-to-back bogeys at 15 and 16 ultimately cost the Kiwi.

Thomas is now an 11-time PGA Tour winner after securing his 10th title in August at the BMW Championship.

The 26-year-old moves back up to fourth in the world.

“It feels great,” Thomas said.

“It’s very reassuring knowing that I could hit those shots when I needed to the entire day when I felt like the heat was on the whole day.

“I don’t think you can ever necessarily call yourself the best closer. I’ve only won 11 times. I feel like once I get to 40 or 50 times and I’ve closed a lot of those, then I think that’s kind of different.

“I’m ecstatic to have a trophy, another one of these in the library. I still haven’t mastered how to write my name in Korean, I think I need to do that, but luckily I’ll have some practice, at least a year’s practice before next year.”

Hideki Matsuyama, Gary Woodland and Cameron Smith were three back of Lee at 15 under in T3rd with Tyrrell Hatton and Ben An two back in T6th.

It was a positive week for Jordan Spieth who made his return after two months off, with the Texan finishing in T8th after making 25 birdies for the week.

