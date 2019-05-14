The 2017 champion is missing out with a wrist injury

Justin Thomas Withdraws From USPGA Championship

Justin Thomas has withdrawn from this week’s USPGA Championship with a wrist injury.

The 2017 USPGA Champion and World Number 5 hasn’t played since The Masters where he finished T12th.

“Unfortunately, I will be withdrawing from the 101st PGA Championship at Bethpage Black this week as my wrist is not yet fully healed,” he wrote in a statement posted on social media.

“Obviously, as a past Champion, this tournament is extra special to me.

“It consistently has the strongest field in golf and I’m disappointed to not be among those competing this year but I’m optimistic about a return in the near future.”

JT won his first Major at the 2017 USPGA Championship at Quail Hollow, where he finished two ahead of Francesco Molinari, Patrick Reed and Louis Oosthuizen.

The nine-time PGA Tour winner has made his last 18 cuts and has come close to winning twice this year at the Genesis Open at Riviera and the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

American Kelly Kraft has replaced Thomas in the field this week at Bethpage.

Bethpage Black hosts a Major for the third time and this is the first time that it hosts the USPGA Championship.

The New York course has a fearsome reputation with thick rough, small greens and plenty of elevation changes.