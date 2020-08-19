The 13-time PGA Tour winner says it makes him cringe when people talk about rolling the ball back

Justin Thomas: “You Don’t Need Distance”

Justin Thomas says that you don’t need distance and it makes him cringe when people say that the golf ball needs to be rolled back.

The former World No.1 was asked about distance as he is one of four players to have won multiple times this year on the PGA Tour and three of them are outside of the top 100 in driving distance.

Two-time PGA Tour winners this season Webb Simpson (T108th), Collin Morikawa (112th) and Brendon Todd (205th) are all well down on the driving distance list with Thomas (60th) slightly further up.

A number of high-profile golfers including Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Colin Montgomerie have all called for bifurcation but Thomas says the idea makes him cringe.

“I think the fact that three guys have won multiple times this year being outside the top hundred in distance just proves yet again that you don’t need distance,” Justin Thomas said ahead of this week’s Northern Trust.

“Yeah, it’s helpful, but it makes me cringe and it really bothers me when whoever says that, you know, the golf ball or everything needs to be rolled back because there’s plenty of people that are still performing well that don’t hit it as far.

“I mean, Brendon Todd has his game so well managed and knows exactly what to do.

“I mean, I have more ball speed maybe with a 5-wood than he does a driver, and that’s extremely impressive, and that’s why he’s on the Tour and one of best players in the world and this year.

“That’s why it is what it is. Length is an advantage. But in terms of for me looking at it, I dialed back in distance with a driver and a shaft just to hit a couple more fairways around.

“I carry it probably five, eight yards shorter than I did maybe one or two years ago, but I have a little bit more spin so I can control my ball flight a little bit more and I’m just trying to play from the fairway more because I feel with my iron game, if I get in the fairway, I can win more tournaments.

“Yeah, it is quite an interesting stat. I loved it when I saw it because that just kind of proves yet again that length is not the answer. It’s just helpful. Still got to get the ball in the hole.”

