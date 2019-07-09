The German has qualified for every single Major since 2008, but as things stand he won't be at Royal Portrush next week...

Kaymer Needs Strong Scottish Open To Extend Major Streak

Martin Kaymer could fail to qualify for a Major for the first time since 2007 if he doesn’t take one of the three Open Championship spots on offer at the Scottish Open this week.

The German has played in every single Major since 2008 barring the 2017 USPGA Championship which he missed with injury.

Kaymer finished in a tie for 9th place at last week’s Irish Open, one shot shy of Paul Waring who took the third and final place for Portrush.

The former World Number One birdied the 72nd hole to shoot a 65 which wasn’t enough to make the field.

He’ll have one last chance to qualify for the 148th Open this week in Scotland where three more spots are up for grabs for those who finish inside the top 10.

“I was thinking about the Open the last four or five weeks I played,” he said after his final round at Lahinch.

“It was a big goal of mine to play again since 2008.

Golf Monthly Instruction

“I’ve been always part of The Open.

“That’s the tournament I really would like to win in my career one day, and that’s why I was focusing a lot on the tournament round, saving energy in the practice rounds and putting everything I have into those four rounds I had this week.”

Kaymer has played in the last 11 Open Championships, with his best finish coming at St Andrews in 2010 where he was T7th.

He has made nine of 11 cuts.

His Major record is a fantastic one with wins at the 2010 USPGA Championship and 2014 US Open.

However, his last top 10 in a Major came at the 2016 USPGA Championship and he still hasn’t won a tournament since his 2014 US Open triumph over five years ago.

Trending On Golf Monthly

His 2019 season is going very well compared to recent years as he has had a third place and two other top 10s already this year, seeing his world ranking rise from 172nd at the end of 2018 to 90th.