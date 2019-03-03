The American sealed his maiden PGA Tour title with four birdies in his last seven holes

Keith Mitchell Wins Honda Classic

Keith Mitchell won his maiden PGA Tour title at the Honda Classic with a birdie on the 72nd hole.

Mitchell was one over for 11 holes in the final round but birdies at 12, 14, 15 and 18 were enough to seal the victory.

It was a tough day early on for the later starters, who looked to have a big job on their hands to match Ryan Palmer’s total of -7, after a seven under par 63.

Related: Sunday Trading – The best online golf deals this week

It looked like Palmer would be waiting for a playoff, although the wind died on the back nine for the final groups and low scores started to appear.

Lucas Glover, who looks to have rediscovered his putting boots, matched Palmer’s seven under total before three-time Major winner Brooks Koepka birdied 16 and 18 to post -8.

Watch Mitchell’s winning putt:

Last month’s Waste Management Phoenix Open winner Rickie Fowler was always just a little too far back but an incredible finish with birdies on three of his last four holes matched Koepka’s eight under total.

However, it was Keith Mitchell who came out on top against a strong field of contenders on a tough golf course.

Mitchell hit a beauty to the 15th, the first par-3 on the tough Bear Trap, for a near tap-in birdie before a gutsy putt on the last for birdie after finding a bunker off the tee.

The 27-year-old only turned professional in 2014 and is in his second season on the PGA Tour after playing on the PGA Tour of Latino America in 2015 and then the Web.com Tour in 2016 and 2017.

He’ll move inside the world’s top 70 for the first time.

Golf Monthly Podcast Search for 'Golf Monthly Clubhouse' in your usual podcast provider to subscribe Golf Monthly Instruction

Another story from the Honda Classic was Vijay Singh, who, at the age of 56, was bidding to become the oldest winner in PGA Tour history.

The Fijian was well in the tournament, needing a birdie-birdie finish to post nine under, but a poor tee shot on the par-3 17th found water and resulted in a bogey to end his chances.