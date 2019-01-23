The American didn't play up his 2019 Major chances in a hilarious clip from the Barstool Sports Podcast

Kevin Kisner Brutally Honest About Major Chances In 2019

Kevin Kisner has come very close to Major glory a couple of times over the past two years but, from the sound of it, he doesn’t expect to win one in 2019.

The American, who was T2nd at Carnoustie last year and T7th at the 2017 USPGA, both times 54-hole leader, was on the Barstool Sports podcast where he didn’t rate his chances at this year’s venues.

Related: Tour Gear Round Up – January Transfer Window

It made for a hilarious clip and a unique one where a Tour Pro plays down their chances.

Speaking on the Masters, the two-time PGA Tour winner said, “Augusta, always gonna be brutal for me with how long they make the golf course.

“I played it a few weeks ago and they changed number 5 to 495, so that adds another bogey for me.”

He then continued about the USPGA Championship, “PGA Bethpage, got no chance there.”

And his chances for the US Open? “Pebble I can play decent if the USGA wasn’t running it.”

His best chance may well come at the Open at Royal Portrush, where he’ll be looking to go one better this year.

Kisner wasn’t too downcast on it, but then again wasn’t too positive either.

Golf Monthly Instruction

“And I’ve got no idea about Ireland,” he finished.

Watch the funny clip here:

Kisner isn’t the longest player, with an average driving distance between 287-290 yards over the past five years.

That may sound quite a decent hit, but he has consistently been outside of the PGA Tour’s top 100 in that category, ranking 148th last year.

It also means that he will likely have a carry distance of something like 275-285 which will mean bunkers off the tee will be in play for him that players like Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson can carry with ease.

Golf Monthly Instruction

From South Carolina, Kisner currently ranks 40th in the world. His two PGA Tour victories have come at the 2015 RSM Classic and 2017 Dean and Deluca Invitational.