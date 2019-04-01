Kevin Kisner wins WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Kevin Kisner of the USA defeated his countryman Matt Kuchar by 3&2 in the final of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play at the Austin Country Club in Texas.

After beating 2018 Open champion Francesco Molinari in a tight semi-final, Kisner got off to a flying start in the final, taking the first hole with a birdie.

Kuchar got back on terms through the 5th but Kisner restored his lead with an unlikely birdie on the 6th. He moved further ahead through seven and, although Kuchar responded to move back within one through nine holes, Kisner pulled away again on the back nine to take the title on the 16th. After losing to Bubba Watson by 7&6 in the final last year, Kisner was delighted to come back and get the win.

“It’s a big week, a long weekend. Gruelling, not only from the mental side, but the physical side too,” said the 35-year-old.

“It’s a lot of golf and a lot of stressful holes and stressful putts but I was able to prevail and had a great week. I love Austin Country Club, love Austin, Texas, and love being out here. Last year I felt like I rushed around to get ready to play in the second match. I ran around and ate really fast, ran back out. I tried to go through my whole normal routine in an hour to get ready, and that’s just not feasible. I hung out, took a shower, chilled out, got some treatment on my body and went to the range at 2:05pm, and teed off at 2:25pm. I just went and hit 20 balls and went to the tee. I think that greatly helped my mental side of the game as much as anything. I wasn’t over hyped for it and just tried to go and play a casual round of golf.”

In the third place match, Ryder Cup star Francesco Molinari led by two holes over Denmark’s Lucas Bjerregard at the turn after carding four birdies on the front nine. And he continued to dominate as the European pair made their way down the stretch, winning the 10th and 12th to go four-up. Bjerregaard pulled one back on the 13th but Molinari wasn’t fazed, he won the 16th to secure a 4&2 win.

WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play

Austin CC, Austin, Texas

27-31 March

Purse: $10,250,000 Par: 72

1 Kevin Kisner (USA)

2 Matt Kuchar (USA)

3 Francesco Molinari (Ita)

4 Lucas Bjerregaard (Den)

T5 Sergio Garcia (Esp)

T5 Kevin Na (USA)

T5 Louis Oosthuizen (RSA)

T5 Tiger Woods (USA)

