The American may have let the big cat out of the bag in an interview with Sky Sports.

Kevin Na Hints That Tiger Woods Will Be 2022 Ryder Cup Captain

American golfer Kevin Na recently hinted that Tiger Woods could be the Ryder Cup captain for the 2022 event held in Italy.

In an interview with Sky Sports, the four-time PGA Tour winner acknowledged his main goal is to make this year’s Ryder Cup event at Whistling Straits.

Related: Rory McIlroy thinks Ryder Cup will be postponed

Na then continued by saying; “and the following Ryder Cup (2022) in Italy, and I believe the captain is Tiger Woods.”

When he was then asked to confirm Woods as the captain for the event at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Na quickly backtracked.

“I’ve heard rumours. Am I starting a rumour? Sorry. Am I not supposed to say anything?” Na said. “I won’t tell you who I heard them from, but it wasn’t from [Woods]. It was from one of his friends.”

Golf Monthly Instruction

None of this can be confirmed at the moment with the rumour mill working overtime thanks to the Coronavirus.

What we do know is that Tiger was a successful playing captain at the 2019 President’s Cup and he appears to be hugely popular with many of the young American players.

Steve Stricker is the current Ryder Cup captain and it has been reported that Zach Johnson was one of the players touted to be the captain in 2022 after several vice-captaincy roles.

Phil Mickelson is a name that frequently gets mentioned when talking about the 2024 Ryder Cup event at Bethpage Black in New York, so it had appeared that the earliest Tiger was going to be captain for the event was 2026 at Adare Manor.

Subscribe To Golf Monthly Magazine Subscription Deal

After the comments from Na, Tiger appears to be in the mix for the 2022 event though. We will update you with any more developments as they happen.

For more news do not forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.