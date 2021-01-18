The American shot 65 to win his fifth PGA Tour title by a single stroke

Kevin Na Wins Fifth PGA Tour Title At The Sony Open

Kevin Na birdied four of his last six holes to win his fifth PGA Tour title by a single stroke.

The American was three back of playing partner Brendan Steele with nine to play but Steele played the back nine in two over to finish T4th.

Na beat Joaquin Niemann and Chris Kirk by one after birdieing the 18th hole.

It is the Korean-American’s fifth PGA Tour title and fourth win in his last 55 starts – after one win in his first 369 events.

He moves up to 23rd in the world, close to his career-best 19th.

It has been a wonderful resurgence for Na over the past few years, with the 37-year-old in with a shout of making his Ryder Cup debut in September.

“It feels great. It’s great to get off to a good start this year and get back in Maui (next year’s Tournament of Champions). It’s just all positives. But I’d like to win another one before the season’s over,” Na said.

“I used to be a really consistent player, a lot of top 10s, a lot of made cuts. Winning was still important then but winning felt a little bit distant to me. I knew I could do it; I’ve done it before… but I went so many years without winning that I kind of forgot that feeling, and when I validated it at Greenbrier, it made me hungry for more.

“I think experience is the reason why I’ve been winning. Experience and confidence.

“When you do it again, it seems like the next one comes easier. All this time waiting is paying off right now.”

Na was out in two under and then made three consecutive birdies after bogeying the 12th hole.

He tapped in for birdie on the 18th to shoot 65 (-5).