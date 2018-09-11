The European Tour are back on the continent this week, check out who we think will do well with these KLM Open Golf Betting Tips

KLM Open Golf Betting Tips

The European Tour takes centre stage this week as the PGA Tour have a week off ahead of the Tour Championship.

The KLM Open being played at The Dutch is the place to be, and was the setting for Romain Wattel’s victory last season – the Frenchman is 66/1 to win again this year.

This season Eddie Pepperell is favourite at 14/1 with Le Westwood (16/1) and Matt Wallace (18/1) also well fancied.

