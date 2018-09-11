The European Tour are back on the continent this week, check out who we think will do well with these KLM Open Golf Betting Tips
The European Tour takes centre stage this week as the PGA Tour have a week off ahead of the Tour Championship.
The KLM Open being played at The Dutch is the place to be, and was the setting for Romain Wattel’s victory last season – the Frenchman is 66/1 to win again this year.
This season Eddie Pepperell is favourite at 14/1 with Le Westwood (16/1) and Matt Wallace (18/1) also well fancied.
KLM Open Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Matthew Southgate 2 points each way at 40/1 with Sportnation.bet – Hasn’t missed a cut since the US Open he shot a second round 65 at The Dutch in 2016. In a field without many big names he could have a good week at this price.
George Coetzee 2 points each way at 50/1 with Sportnation.bet – The South African was third here last season, and these odds feel a little long for a man of his talents. His win at the Tshwane Open was one of two top 10s this season.
Shubhankar Sharma 1 point each way at 80/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Indian was the hot topic of the European Tour at the start of the year with two Tour wins and looked certain to break the world’s top 50. Has had some issues since then but I still feel his odds are too long here.
Jeunghung Wang 1 point each way at 80/1 with Sportnation.bet – The enigma from South Korea has incredible peaks and troughs. Already a three-time tour winner and with a 12th place finish last week, including a final round 64, he could be headed for another conquered summit soon. If it is to be this week this price is superb.
