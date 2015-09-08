This week the European Tour are in Holland, check out who we think will do well with these KLM Open Golf Betting Tips

KLM Open Golf Betting Tips

The European Tour is in the full spotlight this week, as the PGA Tour has no event – so the eyes of the world will be solely on Zandvoort in Holland for the KLM Open.

The event is played over the historic and superb course at Kennemer, which is a links course that can severe changes in weather.

It is always a popular event with many on tour, and this is shown in the field, with Martin Kaymer, Tom Watson and Miguel Angel Jimenez among the starters.

Last season Paul Casey won the event by a single shot from Simon Dyson, but due to the FedExCup and injury neither of these guys line up here this season.

Favourite for the event is two-time Major champ and former winner of this event Martin Kaymer (10/1) – while Joost Luiten (18/1) takes the home money.

As ever I will be putting my tenner where my mouth is and advising you where to put yours.

KLM Open Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Eddie Pepperell £2.50 each way at 33/1 with Bet365 The Englishman was 4th here last season, and has shown he can play well on different links courses with top 5 finishes in the Irish and Scottish Opens. I feel his odds are a tad long.

Miguel Angel Jimenez £1 each way at 50/1 with Betway Has had a well-deserved rest since the USPGA Championship. Has had an incredible 5 top 10s this year was 2nd here in 2013 and won the event in 1994. Always worth a punt at these odds.

Romain Wattel £1 each way at 125/1 with Coral The Frenchman is not having his best season, but yet has still recorded three Top 10 finishes. Was 5th here last season, I am ready to back him to have similar success again this year.

Estanislao Goya £0.50 each way at 200/1 – The Argentinean has made just 5 cuts from 21 European and Challenge Tour evetnts. But that included shooting four rounds in the 60s last week to secure €111K – his second biggest win this year is €7,700. Can go on streaky runs of success and hopefully is about to do just that.



Current GM Tipster stats for the 2015 season

European Tour: £7.50

PGA Tour: £-43.00

Total: -£5.50