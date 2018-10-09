Any rumours of an altercation between the two can now be quashed

WATCH: Koepka And DJ Make Up At Player Of The Year Ceremony

Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka were reported to have had an altercation at the Ryder Cup but all is good now after they made up during the PGA Tour Player of the Year presentation.

Koepka was named PGA Tour Player of the Year after winning two majors in 2018 and last year’s winner Dustin Johnson presented him with the prestigious Jack Nicklaus trophy.

Whilst Koepka said nothing happened between the pair prior to the Dunhill Links Championship last week, Captain Jim Furyk seemed to hint that something small did occur.

Furyk told the Golf Channel’s Tim Rosforte, “Whatever altercation started, or what happened, it was very brief. It was very short.

“Neither one of them really took anything out of it.

“They’re like brothers. Brothers may argue, brothers get into it. But they’re as close as they’ve ever been, and it really had no effect on either one of them.”

The pair officially made up on camera during the PGA Tour Player of the Year presentation, watch the video below: