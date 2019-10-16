The World No.1 says that he and Rory McIlroy don't have a rivalry because Rory hasn't won a Major since he has been on the PGA Tour

Koepka Denies McIlroy Rivalry – ‘He Hasn’t Won A Major In Five Years’

Brooks Koepka has fired shots at Rory McIlroy in the build up to the CJ Cup, stating that the world’s first-and-second-ranked players do not have a rivalry.

The World No.1 Koepka joined the PGA Tour in 2015 after spending time on the European Tour.

Four years later he has won four Majors, equalling McIlroy’s total, and the pair sit atop the Official World Golf Ranking.

Both players won three times in the 2018/19 season with Koepka picking up a Major and McIlroy winning the FedEx Cup trophy, as well as the PGA Tour’s Player of the Year award.

From a fan’s perspective, the duo are locked in a friendly but competitive rivalry, although Brooks doesn’t see it that way.

“I’ve been out here for, what, five years. Rory hasn’t won a major since I’ve been on the PGA Tour. So I just don’t view it as a rivalry,” Koepka told AFP ahead of his CJ Cup defence.

Golf Monthly Instruction

The World No.1 also reiterated his desire to remain the world’s number one-ranked golfer and stretch his lead over McIlroy and co. behind him.

Related: Who will win more Majors – McIlroy or Koepka?

“I’m not looking at anybody behind me,” said Koepka.

“I’m number one in the world. I’ve got open road in front of me I’m not looking in the rearview mirror, so I don’t see it as a rivalry.

“You know if the fans do [call it a rivalry], then that’s on them and it could be fun.

Trending On Golf Monthly

“Look I love Rory he’s a great player and he’s fun to watch, but it’s just hard to believe there’s a rivalry in golf. I just don’t see it.”

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram