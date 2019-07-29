The World Number One shot a bogey-free 65 on Sunday to win by three in Memphis

Koepka Eases To WGC Memphis Win As McIlroy Fades

Brooks Koepka won his first World Golf Championship title with a three stroke victory over Webb Simpson at the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational.

Koepka began the final round one back of playing partner and 54-hole leader Rory McIlroy but he quickly overtook him and left in the rear-view mirror.

It looked to be a heavyweight clash but Koepka stormed away as McIlroy faded.

The World Number One shot a bogey-free 65 (-5) at TPC Southwind to finish at -16 to win $1.75m.

The American didn’t turn up to the course until 45 minutes before his tee time and didn’t even hit balls before the final round.

He revealed afterwards that he wasn’t feeling very well all week.

“It doesn’t affect me hitting a golf ball,” he said.

“I don’t feel good. I haven’t felt good all week, but I don’t want to make an excuse, I’m not trying to complain.

“Just get on with it. People go to work sick all the time.

“I always take less time on Sunday.

“I played for three straight days, it’s hot, I don’t feel that great, so I’m not going to go out there and waste my energy on the range when I can do it on the course.”

Webb Simpson shot six under in the final round to finish second at -13 with Marc Leishman in third.

Rory McIlroy shot a one over par 71, nine more than his 62 on Saturday, to fall to T4th with Matt Fitzpatrick and Tommy Fleetwood.

McIlroy parred his opening 11 holes whilst Koepka had four birdies and seven pars in that spell.

Rory dropped two shots in four holes after those pars on what was a very quiet day with his scoring clubs.

Golf Monthly Instruction

He missed three decent birdie chances in his opening three holes, including a four footer on the 3rd hole, and took 29 putts on the final day, his highest total of the week.

He the declined to speak to the media after his round and is due to tee it up at the Northern Trust in a fortnight.

It is Brooks Koepka’s seventh PGA Tour title and third win of the 2018-19 season after the CJ Cup and USPGA Championship.

He has also now won the season-long Wyndham Rewards a week before it concludes at this week’s Wyndham Championship, netting him a $2m bonus.

Watch: The best of Brooks Koepka’s winning 65

WGC-FedEx St Jude Classic leaderboard:

1 Brooks Koepka -16

2 Webb Simpson -13

3 Marc Leishman -12

4 Rory McIlroy -11

4 Matt Fitzpatrick -11

4 Tommy Fleetwood -11

7 Jon Rahm -10

8 Ian Poulter -9

T9 Billy Horschel -8

Trending On Golf Monthly

T9 Bubba Watson -8