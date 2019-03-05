Koepka: I’m Mentally And Physically Stronger Than Other Guys

The three-time Major winner was speaking on the Golf Monthly podcast about his recovery from a wrist injury

This time last year, Brooks Koepka was sitting on the sidelines with a wrist injury after the best year in his career.

The 2017 US Open champion began 2018 inside the world’s top 10 with a huge season ahead of him but was unable to play in the year’s first Major due to that wrist injury.

It turned out that he recovered fairly well, winning the US Open for the second time in a row in just his fifth start after the injury, before winning his third Major just a couple of months later at the USPGA Championship.

Koepka spoke to the Golf Monthly Clubhouse Podcast and Michael Weston on what his recovery was like, revealing that his wrist is probably going to tear one day.

He also spoke about his lack of practice due to the injury and also how lucky he is that he is more physically and mentally stronger than other guys.

“It was pretty bad,” he said of the injury.

“I didn’t know when I came back whether it would be the same, whether I was gonna have to change my swing, I didn’t know.

“I wasn’t really thinking of that [never playing again]. I know that it has ended quite a few guys’ careers.

“I wasn’t focused on it, I just figured if I could come back and try to get healthy.

“I’m lucky where I’m physically gifted a lot more than other people and I’m a lot stronger than other guys, mentally, physically.

“Eventually it’s probably going to fully tear but you never know. Just hang on ’til then.”

Brooks Koepka tees it up at the Arnold Palmer Invitational this week after a T2nd place at the Honda Classic last time out.

The three-time Major winner currently ranks 3rd in the world.