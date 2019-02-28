The three-time Major champion has been speaking his mind in 2019, something he didn't feel he used to be able to do

Koepka: I’m No Longer Trying To Be Politically Correct

Brooks Koepka has made headlines this year with his outspoken comments on the slow play in general, Bryson DeChambeau’s slow play and Sergio Garcia’s antics at the Saudi International.

From being an underrated player, who believed that he never got the credit for his three Major wins, Koepka is now easily one of golf’s biggest names and his comments in 2019 have aided that.

“You’re actually, probably, getting the real me now,” Koepka said ahead of the Honda Classic.

“I think, before, I was just trying to be politically correct, not stir any bubbles and just kind of go on with things and be unnoticed.

“I feel like now, where I’ve put myself in the game, I’ve kind of established myself.

“I feel like I actually do have a voice, and it will be heard. I can do that now, where when you’ve won once on the PGA Tour, you can’t really say the thing you want to say.

“There are a lot of things I’ve got opinions on.

“I’m going to say it now. I’m not going to hold anything back.”

Koepka is a big NBA fan and his new outspoken nature comes from following the sport of basketball.

“That’s kind of where I got it from, just from all these guys who play basketball.

“They speak their mind. They’re going to do what they want to do. They are going to say what they want to say.

“I don’t think I’m speaking anything but the truth.”

Koepka’s 2019 headlines:

Bryson DeChambeau –

“I just don’t understand how it takes a minute and 20 seconds, a minute and 15 to hit a golf ball; it’s not that hard.

“Guys are already so slow it’s kind of embarrassing. I just don’t get why you enforce some things and don’t enforce others.”

Slow play penalties –

“I think it’s weird how we have rules where we have to make sure it’s dropping from knee height or the caddie can’t be behind you and then they also have a rule where you have to hit it in 40 seconds, but that one’s not enforced. You enforce some but you don’t enforce the others.

“[Slow players are] breaking the rules but no one ever has the balls to actually penalise them.”

Sergio Garcia –

“To act like a child out there is not cool. It’s not setting a good example and it’s not cool to us, showing us no respect or anybody else.”

“That’s just Sergio acting like a child.

“It’s unfortunate that he’s got to do that and complain. Everybody’s got to play the same golf course.

“I didn’t play very good, but you didn’t really see anybody else doing that. You’re 40-years-old so you gotta grow up eventually.”

