The World No.1 doesn't seem too excited about this year's Olympic Games in Tokyo

Koepka: Majors And FedEx Cup More Important Than Olympics

Brooks Koepka says that the Majors and FedEx Cup are more important than golf in the Olympics.

The World No.1 is playing in Saudi this week where he was asked about the Olympics later this year.

The four-time Major winner will likely be making his Olympics debut for Team USA in Tokyo, which is set to have a huge field after both Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy confirmed their interest.

“Because it’s so new, I don’t — no, I don’t think it is, just because it’s so new,” Koepka said after being asked whether the Olympics is as important as a Major.

“I think it’s an incredible honour.

“You ask most athletes that are running 100 metres, gymnastics, anything like that, that they wait four years for that.

“We have four Majors a year.

“Track, you’ve got indoors and outdoor championships, different things like that, but that’s their big event, the Olympics, and it only comes around every four years.

“Golf, we’ve got four Majors every year, and now we’re going to add the Olympics and you’ve got The Ryder Cup or the Presidents Cup, plus the FedExCup for us, and that’s a lot of weeks on the road, a lot of weeks traveling back and forth, a lot of time zones.

“You know, it just all kind of depends how you feel, how your body feels, whether — to me, the four Majors are definitely more important for me.

“The FedExCup, too. That’s pretty — that’s a goal of mine. We’ll see where everything else falls.”

Koepka also said that he doesn’t know how he feels about the Olympics having never grown up dreaming of a Gold Medal due to golf not being part of it again until 2016, having originally been contested in the 1900 and 1904 Games.

“I mean, the Olympics is still even new.

“You know, it’s not something I grew up wanting to do.

“Golf wasn’t in the Olympics. It was never an option.

“So kind of don’t know how I feel about that.”

He also re-affirmed the importance of Majors, saying that they’re all pro golfers are remembered for.

“And then, you know, Major championships are how you’re remembered,” he said.

“It’s not — I know everybody always gives me grief about not winning enough PGA Tour events or European Tour or not winning enough, but I said this a couple weeks ago, I guarantee most of you in here don’t even know how many regular tour events Arnold Palmer, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Tom Watson; you just know how many majors they won.

“At the end of the day, that’s how you’re remembered by in golf.”

