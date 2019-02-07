The World Number Two spoke openly and honestly about slow play on Tour in an interview with Sirius XM

Koepka: Nobody Has The Balls To Penalise Slow Players

Brooks Koepka spoke out on Bryson DeChambeau’s slow play last week prior to the Saudi International and this week he has spoken out on what appears to be a wide range of unnamed players slowing the game down.

The World No.2 was speaking to Sirius XM whilst promoting the USPGA Championship, which he of course won at Bellerive last year to pick up his third Major.

The headline quote from Koepka’s interview on slow play was that “nobody has the balls to penalise” slow players, but there were some other very interesting points in the clip including the fact that he sometimes waits in the toilet for five minutes to ensure his group gets put on the clock.

That’s crucial, because players can only be penalised, and timed (40 seconds to hit a shot, 50 if you’re first to play) if they are on the clock.

Last year the American reached the World No.1 spot for the first time and wrapped up his first Major, but there was a sense that he didn’t have a great deal to say to the media.

However, already this year with his comments on Bryson DeChambeau and Sergio Garcia, the 28-year-old is starting to make headlines for his honest opinions on the game, something that Rory McIlroy has been heralded for in recent years.

Here’s what he said about slow players in the professional game:

“It is frustrating. There’s a lot of slow players, a lot of them are kind of the very good players, too, which is kind of the problem.

Golf Monthly Podcast Search for 'Golf Monthly Clubhouse' in your usual podcast provider to subscribe Golf Monthly Instruction

“I think it’s weird how we have rules where we have to make sure it’s dropping from knee height or the caddie can’t be behind you and then they also have a rule where you have to hit it in 40 seconds, but that one’s not enforced. You enforce some but you don’t enforce the others.

“[Slow players are] breaking the rules but no one ever has the balls to actually penalise them,” he added.

“I kind of – this is probably bad to say – but I’ve kind of got a different approach. I try to slow us down, which is part of the problem.

“Some of these guys are so slow, I’ll take my sweet time getting to the ball. I don’t have to go to the bathroom.

[I] just go to the restroom and just kind of chill in there for five minutes, so we get on the clock, and now we’re playing at my pace.

“It’s probably not the right thing, but it is what I do.”

Golf Monthly Instruction

Watch the clip from Koepka’s Sirius XM interview below: