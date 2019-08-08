The World Number One leads the FedEx Cup standings ahead of the Playoffs where the winner will pocket $15m

Koepka Not Thinking Of Money Ahead Of Huge Potential Payday

Brooks Koepka tees it up at the Northern Trust this week atop the FedEx Cup standings with the chance to win the $15m bonus later this month.

The World Number One has already won over $9.5m on the PGA Tour season plus $2m for the Wyndham Rewards and $1m for the AON Risk Reward Challenge.

Koepka was asked about his money in his pre-Northern Trust press conference and laughed after being asked whether he thinks about how much he has got.

“I’ve never done that,” he said.

“I don’t do it. I get updates from my financial people all the time,” he laughed, “but I don’t do it. It doesn’t matter to me.”

He reiterated that he is not in the game for money but for the competition.

“I just love the competition. I always say to people, I think back to when I’m five years old, and you wanted to be the best player in the world,” he said.

“I always wanted to be Adam Scott and Tiger Woods and all these guys, right.

“When I thought about that, all I was thinking about was I wanted to be the best player in the world.

“When I was ten years old, I never thought about, oh, it’s going to come with millions of dollars and all these great things and fame and whatever it wants to be.

“The competition is what I’m there for. I enjoy that. That’s what I thrive off of. And yes, all the rest of the stuff just happens to come with it.”

Koepka was then asked about his first ‘big’ cheque, which was $240,000 for his T3 finish at the 2013 Fry’s.com Open.

“Fry’s. I think it was a sponsor invite. I was in the lead with like nine holes to go, first PGA Tour and choked it away and Jimmy won it.”

Another big cheque could be on its way as the FedEx Cup Playoffs conclude at the end of the month.