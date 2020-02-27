The four-time Major winner appears to be open to playing in the proposed Premier Golf League

Koepka On PGL: “I’m Just Going To Play Where The Best Players Play”

Brooks Koepka has given the Premier Golf League a much-needed boost by saying that he wants to play against the best players in the world.

Whilst he hasn’t specifically said that he plans to join the PGL, starting in 2022 if plans go ahead, he certainly hasn’t knocked it down like World No.1 Rory McIlroy did last week.

Rory said that he was “out” and that the more he thinks about it, the more he doesn’t like it.

Koepka, on the other hand, seems like he is happy to go with the flow and join the PGL if his fellow pros do.

“I’m just going to play where the best players play, simple as,” he said ahead of this week’s Honda Classic.

“I want to play against the best. I think everybody wants to play against the best.

“Whatever comes of it comes of it [Premier Golf League], and it is what it is.

Related: Tiger Woods confirms Premier Golf League approach

Golf Monthly Instruction

“My opinion is my opinion. Nobody else is going to sway it.

“I mean, I respect what Rory said. Everybody has got their own thoughts. Everybody has got a different opinion. It is what it is.

“I’m pretty sure Rory wants to play against the best players in the world, too. Wherever that is, everybody is going to be playing.”

The Premier Golf League is set to be up-and-running by January 2022 and will feature 48 players in 12 teams of four.

The schedule will see 18 events, with 10 taking place in the USA and the other eight around the world.

It plans to be top of the professional golfing pyramid with the PGA and European Tours acting as feeder tours.

Trending On Golf Monthly

Related: “Intrigued” Mickelson plays with Premier Golf League representatives

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram