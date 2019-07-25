The World Number One will likely surpass $10m for the season next week and that's before the Playoffs have even begun

Koepka Set To Cash In At Wyndham Championship

Brooks Koepka is set to tee it up next week at the Wyndham Championship where a cheque for $2m is waiting for him.

The World Number One is currently top of the FedEx Cup standings and therefore top of the Wyndham Rewards too, a pre-FedEx Cup Playoffs payout that sees the top 10 benefit.

“There is a scenario [I would play the Wyndham],” Koepka said.

“If I do what I’m supposed to do this week and win, then everything takes care of itself.

“There is a possibility that next week I could be out there [at the Wyndham Championship] and playing for a lot.”

The four-time Major winner may not need to tee it up next week, although Matt Kuchar is very close behind him in 2nd place in the standings.

As it stands, just Paul Casey from the top 10 in the standings has confirmed to play at the Wyndham Championship next week.

Rory McIlroy is taking the week off to go on holiday as “it was the only open spot on the schedule for me,” he said.

Rory is going away to celebrate his birthday, evidence of how busy he has been this summer as his birthday was 4th May.

If Koepka were to top the standings and win the $2m prize, it would take his season earnings to over $10m (a top-10 this week would earn him roughly $200,000) , as he has currently picked up $7.8m for the 2019 campaign.

Remember that’s on-course earnings only.

Second place in the Wyndham Rewards wins $1.5m with the 10th-place finisher winning $500,000.

The American still has three lucrative FedEx Cup Playoff events to contest too, and if he were to win the FedEx Cup for the first time in his career he would win an extra $15m.

By the time August is up, Koepka could have quite easily won $25m for the 2018-19 season.

To put that in perspective, 18-time Major winner and 73-time PGA Tour winner Jack Nicklaus earned $5.7m in his entire PGA Tour career…how times have changed!

Jordan Spieth holds the record for most money won in a single PGA Tour season with just over $12m in the 2014-15 season (Note: Doesn’t include FedEx Cup bonus).

If he doesn’t win the FedEx Cup and the $15m bonus, he could still pick up the $5m second prize, $4m third prize or $3m for finishing fourth.

Koepka has won $28m in his PGA Tour career and is currently 39th in career earnings.

If he were to win the Wyndham Rewards and then FedEx Cup, he would move inside the top 15.