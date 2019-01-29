The three-time Major winner says slow play "drives me nuts" and is "kind of embarrassing"

Koepka Speaks Out On Slow Play: “It’s Kind Of Embarrassing”

World No.2 Brooks Koepka has spoken out on slow play across the professional game, calling it ” kind of embarrassing.”

The three-time Major winner is in Saudi Arabia this week for the Saudi International and was speaking exclusively to the Golf Monthly Clubhouse podcast.

After Haotong Li’s penalty in Dubai, questions were raised towards Bryson DeChambeau after he was taking well over the recommended 40 seconds to play some shots.

Golf Monthly’s Michael Weston is over in Saudi Arabia and asked Koepka about the criticism DeChambeau has been receiving for his slow play.

“I just don’t understand how it takes a minute and 20 seconds, a minute and 15 to hit a golf ball; it’s not that hard,” Koepka said.

“It’s always between two clubs; there’s a miss short, there’s a miss long. It really drives me nuts especially when it’s a long hitter because you know you’ve got two other guys or at least one guy that’s hitting before you so you can do all your calculations; you should have your numbers.

“Obviously if you’re the first guy you might take ten extra seconds, but it doesn’t take that long to hit the ball, especially if it’s not blowing 30.

“If it’s blowing 30 I understand taking a minute and taking some extra time with some gusts, you know changing just slightly, I get that but if it’s a calm day there’s no excuse.

“Guys are already so slow it’s kind of embarrassing. I just don’t get why you enforce some things and don’t enforce others.”

The R&A recommends that players make a stroke in 40 seconds or under (with an addition 10 seconds for the first player to play in the group) but as far as we can see there is no Rule, it is more of a recommendation however if a group loses position they may be penalised.

The European Tour does have the Shot Clock Masters where players are timed with a shot clock.

‘You should prepare in advance for your next stroke and be ready to play when it is your turn,’ it says in the Players Edition of the Rules of Golf. This is what Koepka is hinting at with long hitters.

‘It is recommended that you make a stroke in no more than 40 seconds after you are (or should be) able to play without interference or distraction’ the R&A also recommends.