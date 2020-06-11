The four-time Major winner has spent 47 weeks atop the Official World Golf Ranking but lost the No.1 spot to McIlroy in February

Koepka Targets World No.1 Spot – “I’ve Got Eyes On Rory”

Brooks Koepka says his goal is to get back to World No.1 after losing the spot to Rory McIlroy in February.

Koepka returns to action this week at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he finished 2nd in 2018, and his game is “a million times better” now than before the Coronavirus pandemic took hold of the PGA Tour season.

The four-time Major winner has struggled with his knee after having it operated on after the Tour Championship back in August.

Now though, he is back to full fitness with eyes on Rory to return to the top of the Official World Golf Ranking.

“I’m just trying to play the best golf I can play,” he said.

“I’ve got eyes on Rory. That’s the goal is to get back to No. 1 in the world. That’s the whole point of playing is to be the best.

“If I do what I’m supposed to do, if I take care of my business, then I don’t see any reason why I couldn’t get back to that.

“I dug myself a hole, obviously, getting injured and then when I started back up the first three months of back playing or two months back playing. I dug myself a little bit of a hole.

“But you play good, you win, everything will take care of itself.”

Koepka has spent 47 weeks as the world’s number-one player, first reaching the top after his CJ Cup win in October 2018.

He is currently third in the world, behind Jon Rahm who could become World No.1 for the first time if he wins this week.

Rory McIlroy enters this week as World No.1, with his total currently at 101 weeks – the 3rd-longest reign in the 34-year history of the Official World Golf Ranking.

Greg Norman is second with 331 weeks and Tiger Woods is top with 683.

