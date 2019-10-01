Kim Bi-o gave the crowd a middle finger gesture after a camera went off during his swing

Korean Tour Leader Banned For Three Years After Middle Finger Gesture

Bi-o Kim has been suspended for three years after giving the crowd a middle finger gesture during a tournament.

The Korean was leading the DGB Financial Group Volvik Daegu Gyeongbuk Open by a stroke on the 16th hole when a mobile phone made a noise on his backswing.

He turned to the crowd and stuck up his middle finger then slammed his club on the ground.

Watch a GIF of the incident here:

He went on to win the tournament for his second title of the season but has now been banned.

Kim attended a meeting with the Korean PGA, which runs the Korean Tour, before bowing down to TV cameras and tearfully apologising.

Golf Monthly Instruction