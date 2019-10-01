Kim Bi-o gave the crowd a middle finger gesture after a camera went off during his swing
Korean Tour Leader Banned For Three Years After Middle Finger Gesture
Bi-o Kim has been suspended for three years after giving the crowd a middle finger gesture during a tournament.
The Korean was leading the DGB Financial Group Volvik Daegu Gyeongbuk Open by a stroke on the 16th hole when a mobile phone made a noise on his backswing.
He turned to the crowd and stuck up his middle finger then slammed his club on the ground.
Watch a GIF of the incident here:
He went on to win the tournament for his second title of the season but has now been banned.
Kim attended a meeting with the Korean PGA, which runs the Korean Tour, before bowing down to TV cameras and tearfully apologising.
“Kim Bi-o damaged the dignity of a golfer with etiquette violation and inappropriate behaviour,” the KPGA said in a statement.
The decision to ban him was reached unanimously and he was also made to pay a fine of 10 million won (£6,800).
Kim is up to 302nd in the world after his win having reached a career-high of 200th.
He has won twice this season and also won twice in 2012 on the Korean Tour.
He played on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2012 and 2013.
