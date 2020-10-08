KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Live Stream

Don't miss the action from the 3rd Major Championship on the women's 2020 calendar.

The third Major on the women’s 2020 calendar takes place this week, the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. A year on from Hannah Green’s victory at Hazeltine, the tournament has moved to Aronimink this year.

Of course the world’s best female players will be competing for victory and two of England’s finest players seem to have peaked at the right time as Georgia Hall and Mel Reid are coming off back-to-back wins on the LPGA Tour.

No doubt Hall will be looking to add to her British Open win in 2018 and Reid will try to get the first Major win of her career.

The previous two Major winners, Sophia Popov and Mirim Lee are both competing as will other stars of the women’s game like Danielle Kang, Lydia Ko, the Korda sisters, Lexi Thompson and many more. Many of the Korean contingent are playing too however the world number one Jin Young Ko sadly is not.

To make sure you miss none of the action, take a look at how you can watch the event below.

Golf coverage in the US is mostly split between NBC and its Golf Channel offshoot, and rival terrestrial network CBS. However this week the Golf Channel and NBC will be the main broadcasters for the event which means the best all-in-one option for LPGA fans is to check out fuboTV and it’s FREE 7-day trial.

In the UK, a Now TV Sky Sports Pass costs just £33.99 a month and is the best way to watch LPGA Tour or European Tour golf without committing to a long contract.

Alternatively the Sky Sports YouTube channel will also be broadcasting live golf from the event via the channel too which is a fantastic way to watch the golf without a subscription.

There are loads of easy ways to watch LPGA Tour golf in 2020 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else in the world. Below we have a full list of options but anyone away from their home country can still watch the action by using VPNs.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking and and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home. So if, say, you’re from the UK but find yourself abroad this week, you can use a VPN to tune back in to that free Sky coverage.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Live Stream: How to watch from the US

Live TV Coverage is on the Golf Channel to start the week before NBC takes over when the tournament gets serious over the weekend (times are in EST)

NBC’s Golf Channel will televise the golf this week and you can access the Golf Channel through streaming options such as AT&T TV Now and fuboTV.

AT&T TV Now starts at around $55 a month but does have a 7-day free trial.

While fuboTV also offers the Golf Channel and 100+ other channels and also has a 7-day free trial.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Live Stream: How to watch from the UK

Live TV Coverage of all four rounds on Sky Sports (Timings BST subject to change)

In the UK, Sky Sports should be your first port of call as Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event will televise the action from the event.

If you do not have Sky, then a Now TV Sky Sports Pass is an excellent alternative. You can get a day or monthly pass to Sky Sports so not only would you get the golf but also football, cricket, Formula 1 and a whole host of other sporting events. It will also stream on pretty much every modern device too.

Additionally the BBC will be showing highlights of all four days play. The first three days highlight shows will start at 22.00 and the final days play show will start at 21.00 on BBC Red Button One.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Live Stream: How to watch from Canada

Live TV Coverage is on Golf Channel Canada this week (Timings Eastern subject to change)

The tournament will have coverage on Golf Channel Canada

Otherwise, a GOLFTV pass can be bought in Canada from $9.99 a month and it’s a great one-stop-shop for golf fans who don’t want the hassle of wondering who’s showing the next big tournament – or having to flit between networks during one.

Just remember that if you’re abroad and can normally access golf coverage in your home country, you can use a VPN to tap into your usual service.

KPMG Women’s PGA Championship Live Stream: How to watch from Australia

Live TV Coverage of all four rounds are on Fox Sports that can be viewed with a Kayo Sports subscription (Timings AEDT subject to change)

As ever in Australia the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports where you can watch Fox Sports that broadcasts the LPGA Tour coverage. Not only can you watch the Major Championship here, it has all the PGA Tour, European Tour events and the Majors.

It of course also offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.

It’s also fantastic value at either $25 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you’re splitting the cost of the subscription. There’s even a free 14-day trial.

As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favourite streaming service just like they would at home can use a VPN to watch their LPGA Tour live stream of choice.

