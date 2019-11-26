Ladies European Tour Order Of Merit To Become Race To Costa Del Sol

The Ladies European Tour will rename its Order of Merit award for the upcoming season.

Following the footsteps of the European Tour’s Race to Dubai, the Ladies European Tour has just announced that its Order of Merit will be renamed for the upcoming season to the Race to Costa Del Sol.

As a result there will be a bonus prize fund of £215,000 which means the top player in the standings will receive an extra £107,000, second placed will get an extra £64,000 and finally third place will earn a bonus of £43,000.

As part of the deal, the Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open, which begins this week on Thursday, will see its prize fund double from next year. The prize money for the event next year will be £514,000.

Currently Marianne Skarpnord (pictured above) leads the 2019 Order of Merit followed by Esther Henseleit, Christine Wolf and Nuria Iturrioz. The best placed English golfer is Meghan Maclaren in fifth place.

MacLaren will be trying to follow in the footsteps of Georgia Hall who has won the last two Order of Merit titles, Charley Hull who won it 2014 and the famous Laura Davies who won the season award a staggering seven times.

Last week on the men’s European Tour, Jon Rahm narrowly beat out Tommy Fleetwood to win the DP World Tour Championship and also collected the Race to Dubai victory in the process.

The victories saw him take home £2.34 million for the tournament win as well as an extra £1.56 million bonus for the season award.

The win takes him to number three in the official world golf rankings.

